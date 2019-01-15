KIRATTO PRI☆CHAN Anime's Second Season Reveals 3 New Idols

Studios Tatsunoko Production and Dongwoo A&E's magic shoujo slice of life anime series, Kiratto Pri-chan , has revealed 3 new idols. Here are the details.

The official Kiratto Pri Chan website has shared three new idols for the second season of shoujo slice of life anime adaptation of author Hitsuji Tsujinaga's manga. The three idols were revealed in the new key visual shared by the site, the new idols are at the top and go from left to right: Suzu, Daia and Maria.



Daia is the "virtual idol" and serves as the chairperson of the Jewel Audition. Maria wants to use her cuteness in order to change the world and Suzu is described as the quiet type that has a knack for dancing.

The anime series started airing on April 8, 2018 with direction from Hiroshi Ikehata and script writing from Kazuho Hyodo. Tatsunoko Production, DongWoo A&E and J.C. Staff team up for animation and the series has 40 episodes.

The manga that inspired this anime is written and illustrated by Hitsuji Tsujinaga, Shogakukan has been publishing it in the Ciao magazine since April 3, 2018 under the Shojo demographic. As soon as more information on the second season of the anime pops up, we will let you know.