MEIJI TOKYO RENKA Anime Series Reveals More Characters

The official Meiji Tokyo Renka website has shared 11 additional cast members and characters joining the fantasy harem romance anime. The anime adaptation of author Broccoli's visual novel began introducing the new characters on the second episode of the series.
New Cast
Shouta Aoi as Okakura Kakuzō
Yuichiro Umehara as Ozaki Kōyō
Yusuke Shirai as Shibusawa Eiichi
Kenjiro Tsuda as Rentarō Taki
Sho Hayami as Tatsuno Kingo
Yui Horie as Ichiyō Higuchi
Tomoaki Maeno as Fukuzawa Yukichi
Suzuko Mimori as Masaoka Shiki
Hiroki Yasumoto as Yokoyama Taikan
Makoto Yasumura as Yosano Akiko
Koji Yusa is a secret character
Previously-Revealed Cast
Sumire Sumire as Ayatsuki Seiko
Namikawa Daisuke as Ogai Experience
KENN as Hishida Harukasa
Toriumi Kosuke as Kawakami Nobuhiro
Okamoto Nobuhiko as Izumi Kaouru
Jun Fukuyama as Fujita Goro
Tachibana as Koizumi Yakumo
Hosoya Yoshimasa as Iwasaki Momosuke
Tomoyuki Morikawa as Charlie
Staff
Director - Akitaro Daichi
Character Design/Chief Animation Director - Junko Yamanaka
The anime series premiered on January 9 and airs in the following television networks: Sun TV, KBS Kyoto and BS Fuji. Crunchyroll is offering a simulcast in its website. The series has three ending theme songs titled: HOshikuzu no Yomibito, Mellow na Yoru ni Odorimasho and Yoiya Yoiya.
The visual novel written by Broccoli was inspired by a mobile game that also has a PSP version. A live-action series as well as film are in development and have a release date of 2019. The mobile game Meiji Tokyo Renka Haikara Date has been announced but does not have a launch date.
Mei Ayazuki is just your ordinary, everyday high-school girl. That is until one night, when the moon is full and red, she’s transported through time to the Meiji Period by Charlie, a self-proclaimed magician.
She ends up in a strange, Meiji-era ‘Tokyo’ where the existence of ghosts is accepted. Led by Charlie, she finally arrives at the Rokumeikan. There, waiting for her to arrive, are the historical figures Ougai Mori, Shunsou Hishida, Otojirou Kawakami, Kyouka Izumi, Gorou Fujita, Yakumo Koizumi, and Tousuke Iwasaki.
Whilst interacting with these men, she discovers she is a Tamayori - someone who can see ghosts - a skill that is highly valued in the Meiji Period. Due to these powers, her relationship with the men begins to change… As she gets to know these handsome men in a new era she just can’t get used to, a love begins to grow within her.
Will Mei be able to return to her time? What will become of her love - a love that crosses the boundaries of time and space?
Meiji Tokyo Renka is streaming in Crunchyroll with English subtitles