SAILOR MOON R: THE MOVIE Drops Next Week In Retail Stores
Today, VIZ Media and other media outlets announced that the Sailor Moon R: The Movie will be available on home video starting April 18th. The movie comes as a Blu-Ray/DVD set and a Standard Edition. For the Sailor Moon fans out there, this will be a great addition to any film collection.
The film that released earlier this year in North American theaters received some great reviews and was well reveived by fans. The film is presented in English or a Japanese subtitled version is also available to viewers. The english version has a stellar voice cast that includes Stephanie Sheh , Robbie Daymond and Ben Diskin.
The retail price for the anime film is $29.99 for the Blu-Ray version and $19.98 for the Standard DVD.
VIZ Media Director of Animation Marketing had this to say about the anime feature film,
“We invite SAILOR MOON fans to join the Sailor Guardians in their very first feature film adventure. Witness how the power of friendship forever changes the lives of Mamoru and Fiore, and Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians in this not-to-be-missed release!”
Sailor Moon is based on the best selling manga series created by Naoko Takeuchi, which inspired an anime series. The series revolves around Usagi Tsukino, a girl who transformed into the guardian of love and justive. Usagi and her team of guardians roam the universe protecting it from evil.
About Sailor Moon R: The Movie
In the film, long before Mamoru found his destiny with Usagi, he gave a single rose in thanks to a lonely boy who helped him recover from the crash that claimed his parents. This long-forgotten friend, Fiore, has been searching the galaxy for a flower worthy of that sweet gesture long ago. The mysterious flower he finds is beautiful, but has a dark side - it has the power to take over planets. To make matters worse, the strange plant is tied to an ominous new asteroid near Earth! Faced with an enemy blooming out of control, it’s up to Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians to band together, stop the impending destruction and save Mamoru!
