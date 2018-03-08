Viz Releases Teaser For SAILOR MOON SUPER S: THE MOVIE AND AMI'S FIRST LOVE Short
As previously reported Sailor Moon Super S: The Movie is being released by Viz Media in select North American theaters for 2 days only. On August 4, English-dubbed versions will be shown and on August 06, English-subtitled showings will be released.
Viz is teaming up with Fathom Events to provide a limited theatrical, two-day run of Sailor Moon Super S: The Movie and the never-before-seen short, Ami's First Love.
Below, you can check out a short promotional video from Viz Media. CLICK HERE to determine the closest theater near you with showtimes.
Originally released in Japan in 1995, Sailor Moon Super S The Movie is the final anime film from series creator Naoko Takeuchi.
Act fast, some showings are already sold out.
Sailor Moon, the beloved Guardian of Love and Justice, returns to the big screen for a special theatrical event! Following an encore presentation of the first movie (SAILOR MOON R- THE MOVIE), the Sailor Guardians unite once more to battle their chilliest adversary yet (SAILOR MOON S- THE MOVIE). The second week of showings will feature the classic anime's third movie (SAILOR MOON SUPERS- THE MOVIE) along with never-before seen in theaters short, "Ami's First Love." All features are presented uncut and true to the original Japanese version, with English dubbed and subtitled showings available.
