Viz Releases Teaser For SAILOR MOON SUPER S: THE MOVIE AND AMI'S FIRST LOVE Short

Sailor Moon, the beloved Guardian of Love and Justice, returns to the big screen for a special theatrical event! Following an encore presentation of the first movie (SAILOR MOON R- THE MOVIE), the Sailor Guardians unite once more to battle their chilliest adversary yet (SAILOR MOON S- THE MOVIE). The second week of showings will feature the classic anime's third movie (SAILOR MOON SUPERS- THE MOVIE) along with never-before seen in theaters short, "Ami's First Love." All features are presented uncut and true to the original Japanese version, with English dubbed and subtitled showings available.

As p reviously reported Sailor Moon Super S: The Movie is being released by Viz Media in select North American theaters for 2 days only. On August 4, English-dubbed versions will be shown and on August 06, English-subtitled showings will be released.Below, you can check out a short promotional video from Viz Media. CLICK HERE to determine the closest theater near you with showtimes.Originally released in Japan in 1995, Sailor Moon Super S The Movie is the final anime film from series creator Naoko Takeuchi.Act fast, some showings are already sold out.