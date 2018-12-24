SENRYU SHOJO: First Promo For The Series Revealed Along With New Cast Member

Nanako Yukishiro and Eiji Busujima. Nanako is a girl who can only communicate what she wants to say by using senryu (a poetry style similar to haiku more focused on humor). Eiji is an intimidating but kind boy who is a member of the school literature club. The manga tells the story of the pair's cheerful everyday interactions through 17 syllables." This is the story of the manga series Senryu Shojo. A very sweet story that was created by Masakuni Igarashi. The series launched in Weekly Shonen Magazine during 2016 and has seven compiled volumes and has over 500,000 copies in print. Recently a new anime has been announced with Kana Hanazawa as Nanako Yukishiro and Tasuku Hatanaka as Eiji Busujima. Check out the first promo below!







While a concrete release date hasn't been sent, the series should be dropping around April of this year. Excited for the new series? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!