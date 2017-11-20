Shojo Headlines Pictures

Studio Passione's CITRUS TV Anime Arrives On January 6

The series is an adaptation of Saburouta's yuri manga about two high school girls who suddenly become stepsisters after both their parents remarry.

MarkJulian | 11/20/2017
The official website for Studio Passione's upcoming yuri anime, Citrus, has revealed that the series premieres on January 6 and that the J-pop duo of nano.RIPE will be singing the OP titled, "Azalea." Idol group Mia REGINA will be singing the ED, "Dear Teardrop."   Takeo Takahashi will be directing the series for Passione.

The story centers on fashionable Yuzuko Aihara, a high school student who moves to a new town after her mother remarries and must now attend an all-girl high school.  On her first day, Yuzujo runs afoul of the strict Student Council President Mei, only to discover when she returns to her new home that Mei is her new step-sister.  The series truly begins after Mei catches Yuzuko off-guard with a very passionate kiss...
