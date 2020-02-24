ATTACK ON TITAN: New Statue Coming To Creator's Hometown
Hajime Isayama's hometown of Hita City in the Oita Prefecture, Kyushu, Japan; is getting quite an awesome and unique statue to commemorate the creation of Attack on Titan. Thanks to a crowdfunding effort to help revitalize the town, a bronze statue of the series three main heroes will be on display, this Spring.
Attack on Titan creator, Hajime Isayama, is getting a bronze statue in his hometown, based on his creation! Hit the jump for more details on what this statue is going to be!
The statue will feature Erin, Armin and Mikasa with a look of dread as they stare at the city's damn, the Oyama Dam, as it represents wall Maria. Now fans can get an idea of what it must feel like when a titan decides to attack their home! A new video was shown, on Twitter, that features Isayama sketching out what the three characters may look like before the unveiling of the statue. Check it out below!
Isayama will be there for the unveiling on April 5,2020 and there will even be a cloaked Levi statue added, with his 3D maneuver gear at the JR Hita station, while also facing the damn. Excited for this new project? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot!
