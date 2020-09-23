ATTACK ON TITAN: The Release Date For The Series' Final Season Has Been Revealed

Following the narrowing down of the release date for the final season of Attack on Titan , confirmation has been made for hthe official premiere date, thanks to Crunchyroll. Hit the jump for more info!

With the fan desire to know when the final season to the epic anime, Attack on Titan reaching a fever pitch, it's hard to forget just how soon the last leg of this journey will debut onto the world. Since its announcement, it has been teased that big things are coming, and fans of the manga can attest to that as the source material also approaches its climax sometime this year.

Less than 24 hours ago, it was revealed that the series had a release window of later this year for the date that the series would be streaming on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. However, there had still not been a definite confirmation for a release date even from Japan; until now!

Confirmed by Crunchyroll, the release date for the final season of Attack on Titan will be coming on December 7th! Potentially a lot sooner than fans had expected but still with enough time to catch up on the older episodes of the show. It has not been confirmed if the show will release on streaming services simultaneously, but all points lead to it coming out in that month at the very least.

With the countdown officially beginning, what are your thoughts on the final season and the series as a whole? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments below!





Centuries ago, mankind was slaughtered to near extinction by monstrous humanoid creatures called titans, forcing humans to hide in fear behind enormous concentric walls. What makes these giants truly terrifying is that their taste for human flesh is not born out of hunger but what appears to be out of pleasure. To ensure their survival, the remnants of humanity began living within defensive barriers, resulting in one hundred years without a single titan encounter. However, that fragile calm is soon shattered when a colossal titan manages to breach the supposedly impregnable outer wall, reigniting the fight for survival against the man-eating abominations.



After witnessing a horrific personal loss at the hands of the invading creatures, Eren Yeager dedicates his life to their eradication by enlisting into the Survey Corps, an elite military unit that combats the merciless humanoids outside the protection of the walls. Based on Hajime Isayama's award-winning manga, Shingeki no Kyojin follows Eren, along with his adopted sister Mikasa Ackerman and his childhood friend Armin Arlert, as they join the brutal war against the titans and race to discover a way of defeating them before the last walls are breached.



The final season of Attack on Titan will release on December 7th in Japan and "later this year" for Funimation and Crunchyroll.