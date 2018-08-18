BERSERK Is Returning After a Three Months Hiatus: The Hunt for Femto Continues?

Guts, Casca, and the rest of the gang are returning to continue their journey of putting an end to Griffith's dangerous plans. Will they succeed, or will they meet a bloody end?

After what seems like forever, Berserk is finally returning, and we can’t wait to see what happens next. We understand it’ll make its return to Young Animal Magazine this month, so keep an eye out for greatness.

The last chapter of Berserk, known as Jötunn, was released back in May of 2018, and since then, the manga has gone on a three months long hiatus. The ending was a cliffhanger, unfortunately, so as expected, fans were pretty peeved when they found out they had to wait a long time for the next chapter.

Now, come August 24, 2018, Berserk will return in issue #17 of the Young Animal Magazine, but it’ll be done in Japanese. The problem is, we have no idea when the English translation will be released, so fans in the West may have to wait until September or longer.

Berserk is resuming in Young Animal 2018 issue #17 on August 24, 2018. #Berserk https://t.co/wdIrUGvVoB pic.twitter.com/EQYCiZnhX8 — Robert (@DemiFiendRSA) August 9, 2018

We’re quite intrigued to learn what will happen in the next chapter since Casca has finally awoken. She hasn’t fully remembered everything, therefore, it should be interesting to see her reaction when she remembers what Griffith did.

Not to mention, Casca has no idea what is happening outside of Jötunn due to her long slumber. The question is, will Casca return to her warrior ways, or will she take a back seat and leave the fighting up to Guts and his other companions?

Knowing her, we believe she’d be more interested in having revenge and saving the world than anything else. In fact, she might not have a choice in the matter, because Griffith, who now goes by the name Femto, cannot be swayed by people from his past.

The man she loved and respected is gone, and all is left is a monster who seeks to destroy. She must now place her trust in Guts since he’s probably the only person crazy enough to go toe-to-toe with a God Hand.