BLACK CLOVER: First Episode Set To Re-air The Beginning Of Next Month

The Black Clover anime has planned to rebroadcast the first episode of the series, instead of a new episode. Hit the jump for more info!

Premiering in 2017, the Black Clover anime has been making its way through the manga that came before it; adapting some of its most exciting arcs and creating new fans of the series every day. As of now the anime has had two complete seasons, and is in the middle of its third season. The series itself was meant to run for only 51 episodes, but it broke all odds by now having 132 episodes.

Over the past few weeks, as the COVID-19 pandemic has been goign through Japan, many anime have had to delay their new episodes and many stage plays and films have had to be cancelled or postponed to a later date. As all of these series extend their wait, the next epiosde of Black Clover seems to be in a similar situation.

Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump announced that, at the beginning of next month, Black Clover has plans to air its premiere episode, rather than air the next new episode. While no official reason has been given, many can assume it is due to the current pandemic. As of now the newest episode will still premiere on April 28th but after that no news has been given on when the next episode will air, after the rebroadcast of the first episode.





Curious about the situation? Are you a fan of Black Clover? We would love to hear your thoughts in the commetns below! The premiere episdoe will air on May 5th!