Despite Ending In 2016, Sales For Tite Kubu's BLEACH Manga Remain Strong
The live-action Bleach movie's official Twitter has revealed that the shinigami shonen manga now has 120 million copies in print. That's rather impressive, considering that the series ended in August 2016 and the last confirmed sales statistic for the series came in January 2016 with the release of the video game, Bleach: Brave Souls which revealed that the manga had sold over 90 million copies in Japan alone.
The live-action Bleach movie is promoting the upcoming project by revealing that Tite Kubo's original manga has just eclipsed the 120 million mark.
With this new 120 million figure, Bleach now sits at #9 on the list of all-time best selling manga, passing Astro Boy's 100 million and falling short of Slam Dunk's 121 million. Of course, the #1 best-selling manga of all-time goes to Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, which has sold a staggering 430 million copies and counting!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]