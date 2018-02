Despite Ending In 2016, Sales For Tite Kubu's BLEACH Manga Remain Strong

The live-action Bleach movie's official Twitter has revealed that the shinigami shonen manga now has 120 million copies in print. That's rather impressive, considering that the series ended in August 2016 and the last confirmed sales statistic for the series came in January 2016 with the release of the video game, Bleach: Brave Souls which revealed that the manga had sold over 90 million copies in Japan alone.With this new 120 million figure, Bleach now sits at #9 on the list of all-time best selling manga, passing Astro Boy's 100 million and falling short of Slam Dunk's 121 million. Of course, the #1 best-selling manga of all-time goes to Eiichiro Oda's One Piece, which has sold a staggering 430 million copies and counting!