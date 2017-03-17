Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

DIMENSION W: NEW Official Clip Pits Kyoma vs. Albert!!!!

A new clip has surfaced for the upcoming release of Dimension W on Blu-Ray, Digital, DVD. Hit the jump, check it out and lets us know what you think!

Taylor Beames | 3/17/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
FUNimation launched a new clip for the upcoming release of Dimension W on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD! The series is set to be released on May 23rd, 2017 and can be pre ordered here!

In the clip Kyoma and Albert battle in the middle of a Haunted hotel. Check it out below!



About Dimension W:

In the near future, devices known as “coils” harness the power of another dimension. Seeking illegal coils, bounty hunter Kyoma Mabuchi spends his days resisting the use of dimensional energy. That is, until a very realistic and adorable robot, Mira, gets mixed up in things. Partnering with the reluctant Kyoma on his missions, together they uncover the truth behind the mysterious power.
