CHICAGO BULLS' Lauri Markkanen Shows Off Dope New DRAGON BALL Z X NIKE Kicks

Got my shoes customized by the one and only @kickstradomis best in the business!! 🔥🔥🙏🏼 #Family pic.twitter.com/gdUXrMbkgw — Lauri Markkanen (@MarkkanenLauri) February 1, 2018

It should be no suprise that many famous and pro atheletes are fans of the Dragon Ball series such as the Green Bay Packers star Mike Daniels. Earlier this week, the Chicago Bulls star Lauri Markkanen went to Twitter to show off some of his new custom Dragon Ball Z X Nike kicks, and they are sick! Check out the images of the kicks in his tweet down below!Now just because Lauri Markkanen likes to watch Dragon Ball, doesn't make him an average athlete. In this current NBA season, Lauri took the NBA record as the 'Fastest player to reach 100 career 3-pointers' and he achieved that in a mere 41 games!What are your thoughts on the kicks? Do you think that Nike should have done a collab with Dragon Ball instead of the Adidas collaboration? What other characters do you think should get shoes like these? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below and as always, stay tuned for more news!