DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ: Bandai Namco Releases Full List Of Patch Notes For The 1.21 Update
Ever since Dragon Ball FighterZ was released, all the way back in January of 2018, developer Arc System Works and Bandai namco have made sure to give players the best experience possible; those who are familiar with Arc System Works' previous work, will now exactly just how perfeccionist the developer can be.
Bandai Namco has made quite the few changes to Dragon Ball FighterZ with the latest update, and here are the full list of patch notes for those who may be wondering exactly what is it that changed.
As it turns out, Dragon Ball FighterZ got a free update yesterday, and the developers are adding quite a bunch of new features that keep making the experience better for players. What's more, some features are complete game changers, like the new Z Assists and Limit-Breaking Power.
One of the most interesting changes made to the game is related to Ki Charging, as it now deflects projectiles when used; one of the reasons why it is also now possible to charge after the Ki Gauge has been completely filled. Recovery after charging Ki has also been reduced — which now encourages players to charge ki willingly instead of filling the gauge by attacking the opponent.
While the full list of patch notes is too extensive to post here, we have only included the new features added to Dragon Ball FighterZ as a whole. To read about the changes made to every single one of the characters, be sure to visit Bandai Namco's official website by clicking right here.
Give it a read:
Updated Battle Screen
Selectable Z Assists
-
Updated the battle screen.
-
Players can now choose from 3 assists for each character.
Limit-Breaking Power
-
Health gauge changes when one character remains, and the character has the following effects.
-
Increased damage output
-
Ki gauge increases by one
-
Opponent’s recoverable health is reduced on hit (except with invincible moves)
Adjustments to Instant Overheads
-
All jumping attacks will no longer hit a crouching opponent when performed as the character is rising into the air (AKA instant overheads).
-
Characters blocking mid-air will be in a crouching state after landing.
-
When hit just before landing from a jump, characters will be in a grounded state rather than a mid-air state.
Advantage Gauge
-
Added a gauge that displays health proportion for all members of a team.
Ki Charge
-
Reduced recovery.
-
Can now deflect Ki Blasts.
-
Pressing the heavy attack button during a Ki Charge will now perform a Super Dash.
-
Ki Charge can now be continued for a set amount of time even when Ki gauge is maxed out.
Vanish
-
Can now be canceled with a Special Move or Super Dash during camera shift.
Dragon Rush
-
Made it easier to combo into when the opponent is taking damage mid-air.
-
Can now be performed after landing a standing light attack.
-
If landed in a combo, it can now be canceled after the attack with a Vanish.
-
The number of jumps and mid-air dashes available resets after a Dragon Rush break.
Dragon Rush (Forced Switch)
-
When a switch is forced via Dragon Rush, the switch will occur faster than before.
-
Switch-in timing can now be manually controlled with a ← input after the forced switch.
Powered-up Special Moves
-
They now only consume half a Ki gauge.
→ + Medium Attack
-
While Sparking! is active, the character will no longer go over the opponent when the move is canceled into an air dash.
Standing/Crouching Heavy Attack
-
Increased the move’s damage during camera shift.
Jumping Heavy Attack
-
Removed landing recovery during camera shift.
Guard Cancel Change
-
Increased the attack level when clashed.
Z Assists
-
Can no longer use another Z Assist until some time has passed after the opponent stops blocking.
-
Z Assists that blowback will always knock the opponent in the direction the Z Assist character is facing.
-
Adjusted where Z Assists appear.
Air Dash
-
Made it possible to perform a simple air dash even when holding ↗ immediately after jumping.
Sub-Character Attacks
-
Attacks hitting sub-characters such as Saibamen and the Ginyu Force can now be canceled.
Error Fixes
-
Fixed an issue in which landing a certain way after an attack with landing recovery would cause that same recovery to occur on the next jump.
-
Fixed an issue in which performing an attack immediately after blocking would cause problems with the hurtbox during the following action.
-
For certain attacks that lock the opponent in place and trigger a cinematic sequence, the hitboxes are no longer active during the hitstop.
After the success of the Xenoverse series, it’s time to introduce a new classic 2D DRAGON BALL fighting game for this generation’s consoles. DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its allpowerful fighters.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]