FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE: Check Out This New Screenshots That Show Off Aerith's Tempest Ability
Square Enix has been taking a few liberties with the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake; liberties that not only update the game for modern audiences, but also make it a brand-new experience for players who have had the chance to play the original game.
Aerith's Tempest ability is shown off in recently released batch of in-game screenshots for Square Enix's highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake.
Perhaps the biggest liberty that Square Enix has taken in regards to the soon-to-be-released title, is that Final Fantasy VII Remake is actually the first of three titles that will tell the events of the original game. This isn't to say the remake will be a short version of the original title, since the developers are actually adding even more content to keep this new game self-contained and, well, new.
Another element that the developers have modified is the game's combat; opting for a more dynamic combat style than the more traditional turn-based combat style used in most classic games in the long-running Final Fantasy series. They have also made them add new abilities to these characters, in order to keep things fresh.
For instance, the developers have given Aerith a brand-new ability called Tempest, which allows her to attck enemies from a distance, and Square Enix recently released some in-game screenshots that give us a good look at this visually stunning new ability.
Take a look:
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will become available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on the 3rd of March in 2020.
