FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Full Game File Size Revealed To Be Precisely 100GB
Final Fantasy VII Remake will be exclusively releasing for the PlayStation 4 on April 10th. Had the game not have recently been delayed, it would have been released on March 3rd (just a week from now).
Final Fantasy VII Remake will be coming out on April 10th for the PlayStation 4 and absolutely eat up the console's hard drive with its supposed 100GB file size. Find out more...
Recently, Square Enix shared the upcoming game's opening movie — and you can check that out here. If you're looking forward to the long-awaited remake and are planning to pick up a copy and play it for yourself, it seems that you're going to have to make quite a bit of room on your PlayStation 4 console's hard drive.
Based on a photo that recently surfaced on Reddit (via Gamefragger), Final Fantasy VII Remake will take up as much as 100GB of your console's hard drive. That's pretty hefty when compared to the file sizes of other major titles. While the majority of PlayStation 4 game would sit at about 50GB, there are some that are just as large as the upcoming remake — such as Red Dead Redemption 2.
Check out the photo evidence below:
In Midgar, a city controlled by the mega-conglomerate Shinra Inc., the No. 1 Mako Reactor has been blown up by a rebel group, AVALANCHE. AVALANCHE was secretly formed to wage a rebellion against Shinra Inc., an organisation which is absorbing Mako energy, destroying the natural resources of the planet. Cloud, a former member of Shinra's elite combat force, SOLDIER, was involved with the bombing of the Mako Reactor. Can Cloud and AVALANCHE protect the planet from the huge, formidable enemy, Shinra Inc.?
Final Fantasy VII Remake will be available for the PlayStation 4 from April 10th, 2020.
