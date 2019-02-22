FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: COMPLETE FOUR PANEL COMICS Release Date Announced By VIZ Media

The FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: THE COMPLETE FOUR-PANEL COMICS features a complete collection of four-panel comic strips from Hiromu Arakawa’s original FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST series (which is published in English by VIZ Media) and never-before-seen bonus strips from Japan. The title is rated ‘T’ for Teens and carries a print MSRP of $12.99 U.S. / $17.99 CAN.



In an alchemical ritual gone wrong, Edward Elric lost his arm and his leg, and his brother Alphonse became nothing but a soul in a suit of armor. Though the Elric brothers’ circumstances are tragic, in these spoofs penned by author Hiromu Arakawa, the duo’s quest to reclaim their bodies is completely hilarious!



“The FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: THE COMPLETE FOUR-PANEL COMICS adds a fun and lighthearted twist to Hiromu Arakawa’s beloved action-adventure series,” says Hope Donovan, VIZ Media’s Managing Editor. “FULLMETAL fans and readers familiar with Arakawa’s humor won’t want to miss this comprehensive collection.”



The FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: THE COMPLETE FOUR-PANEL COMICS complements VIZ Media’s current release of the remastered FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST: FULLMETAL EDITION. Featuring an updated translation and fresh lettering, the FULLMETAL EDITION volumes are each presented with bonus color pages on large-trim archival-quality paper. Fans can also explore the artwork of the series in THE COMPLETE ART OF FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST. The substantial print-exclusive edition contains more than 300 illustrations by Hiromu Arakawa.