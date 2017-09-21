WB Japans Live-Action FULLMETAL ALCHEMIST Movie To Premiere At The Tokyo Int'l Film Festival This October

The live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movie will have its world premiere next month at the Tokyo Int'l Film Festival, 5 weeks before its Dec. 1 release.





The film was in the news recently as the director of the 2003 anime adaption was



Hiromu Arakawa's Fullmetal Alchemist manga in one film, with some slight tweaks - such as

Edward Elric being 20 instead of 15.



When the film is released in Japan this December, initial screenings will distribute an original tie-in manga created by Arakawa. Stay tuned to Anime Mojo for news on the film's inevitable release in North America.

The series follows brothers Edward and Alphonse after their mother tragically passes. The duo attempt to use alchemy to resurrect her, but the attempt takes Edward’s arm and leg - and it takes Alphonse’s entire body. Determined to get their bodies restored, they try to become State Alchemists so they can find the location of a powerful item known as the Philosopher’s Stone. Their journey ultimately leads them into a seedy world of government corruption and mass genocide.