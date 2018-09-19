HAIKARA-SAN: HERE COMES MISS MODERN Part 2 Releases New Trailer
WarnerBrosAnime has shared a new YouTube video where they showcase moments from the second film, Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 2. The film will come out on October 19th.
Writers Waki Yamato (manga) and Kazuhiro Furuhashi's (screenplay) film, Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 2, has released a new trailer and gives new details on casting and theme songs.
Castle Shintoshi is directing the film while Koji Furuhashi is in charge of the screenplay. The character design falls to three people: Hideki Nishimata, Noriko Ito and Noriko Nakamura. The directors of art and photography are Kazuhiro Obata and Akiyama Ryoro, respectively.
Michiru Oshima is in charge of the music and Saori Hayami is producing the theme song called New Morning. Mariya Takeuchi wrote the lyrics and composition as well as the song, Until the End of Dreams. Nippon Animation will animate the project while Warner Bros. movie distributes it.
The voice cast is the following:
Saori Hayami as Koho Hanamura
Mamoru Miyano asIzuruin Shinobu
Takahiro Sakurai as Aoe River Van
Nakai Kazuya as Kiyoshi Onishima
Hiroki Kaji as Fujieda Ranmaru
Seto Masami as Kita-Nojima Ring
Maaya Sakamoto as Larissa
