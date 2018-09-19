HAIKARA-SAN: HERE COMES MISS MODERN Part 2 Releases New Trailer

WarnerBrosAnime has shared a new YouTube video where they showcase moments from the second film, Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 2. The film will come out on October 19th.



Castle Shintoshi is directing the film while Koji Furuhashi is in charge of the screenplay. The character design falls to three people: Hideki Nishimata, Noriko Ito and Noriko Nakamura. The directors of art and photography are Kazuhiro Obata and Akiyama Ryoro, respectively.



Michiru Oshima is in charge of the music and Saori Hayami is producing the theme song called New Morning. Mariya Takeuchi wrote the lyrics and composition as well as the song, Until the End of Dreams. Nippon Animation will animate the project while Warner Bros. movie distributes it.



The voice cast is the following:

Saori Hayami as Koho Hanamura

Mamoru Miyano as Izuruin Shinobu

Takahiro Sakurai as Aoe River Van

Nakai Kazuya as Kiyoshi Onishima

Hiroki Kaji as Fujieda Ranmaru