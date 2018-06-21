Important SAINT SEIYA Announcement Teased In Weekly Shōnen Champion Manga Magazine
Viewed by the anime community as the male-counterparts to Sailor Moon, Saint Seiya never caught on in the States but is extremely popular in Japan and Spanish speaking countries, particularly Brazil.
Weekly Shōnen Champion manga magazine, the current home of Masami Kurumada's long-running Saint Seiya franchise is teasing a special announcement for the franchise this August.
Apparently, the manga series' current home, Weekly Shōnen Champion has major plans to reveal, which will be announced in the magazine's spinoff publication, Monthly Champion RED magazine this August.
In recent months, there have been a number of Saint Seiya projects announced and teased so the August issue of RED could contain new information on any of these. Last August, Toei and Netflix revealed plans for a 12-episode CGI series and this February, the show's first teaser poster was revealed. In addition, plans for a big-budget, live-action Saint Seiya adaptation were also revealed last May.
The current manga series from Kurumada just recently ended so the next installment could also be what's announced in 2 months.
ABOUT SAINT SEIYA
Saint Seiya is a 1986 Japanese shonen manga from Masami Kurumada that ran in Weekly Shonen Jump until 1990 and consists of 28 volumes. The series follows five mystical warriors who are bestowed with fantastical powers by the Goddess Athena to begin anew a centuries-long war with various Olympian forces hellbent on dominating humankind.
