INUYASHA And RANMA 1/2 Creator Rumiko Takahashi To Be Inducted Into The Eisner Hall Of Fame

After being nominated three times, manga creator Rumiko Takahashi will be inducted into the Will Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame this Saturday at SDCC.

Rumiko Takashi, famed manga creator behind Inuyasha, Ranma 1/2, and more recently, Rin-ne, will be inducted into the Eisner Comic Awards Hall of Fame at San Diego Comic-Con. The awards ceremony will take place tonight, and it will be revealed that Takashi is finally being inducted.



Previously, she had been nominated in 2014, 2016 and 2017 but didn't secure enough votes. Comic shop owners, librarians, editors and comic book creative professionals vote online to determine the inductees.



Manga readers are proclaiming that Takashi is long overdue for the honor.

