MOB PSYCHO 100 II Releases New Season 2 Key Visual On Official Website
It seems the Mob Psycho 100 official website will be uploading a new key visual (see above) each month leading up to the release of the hilarious shonen anime's second season.
Mob Psycho 100 has steadily risen to give One Punch Man a run for its money as ONE's most popular shonen manga series. It will release its second season before OP, despite debuting second.
The original web manga from ONE began back in 2012 and recently concluded last December at 15 volumes.
The first season of the anime from Studio Bones, consisted of 12 episodes and premiered during the Summer 2016 anime season. A Japanese live-action adaptation recently made it's way to Netflix USA.
At a special event in Japan that celebrated a release of the OVA compilation special that focused on Mob's con man mentor, numerous Studio Bones creators confirmed that an official second season was in the works.
There's still no official release date yet for Mob Psycho 100 II but the release of a new key visual each month is a strong indicator that it will be premiering sooner rather than later.
This is actually great and both depressing news at the same time as ONE's other shonen manga series, One Punch Man, is also awaiting a second season. Though announced in the Fall of 2016, there's been few updates on the continuing adventures of Saitama and Genos other than the fact that J.C. Staff would be replacing Madhouse.
