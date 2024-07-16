New MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 7 Key Visual Teases Bakugou's Deadly Battle

As the battle continues to rage in My Hero Academia Season 7, we've got a new key visual for the next episode., titled "Light Fades To Rain."

Shared on social media, the new visual for Episode 11 (No. 149) in the anime series depicts a battered and bruised Katsuki Bakugo and foreshadows the deadly battle that will unfold in the upcoming episode.

Season 7, Episode 11: "Light Fades To Rain" is set to air on Saturday, July 20th. As per usual, the episode will be streamed on Crunchyroll.

Season 7 of My Hero Academia is directed by Naomi Nakayama at studio BONES with Kenji Nagasaki serving as Chief Director. Yusuke Kuroda is writing the series composition/scripts, with Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima on character designs and Yuki Hayashi on music.

Continuing to adapt the story from the manga, Season 7 has covered the "Star and Stripe" and "U.A. Traitor" storylines as well as the first parts of the "Final War" arc. The second cour of Season 7 began on July 13th with Episode 10, "Wounded Hero, Burning Bright and True." The second half of the season introduced new opening and ending movies, which you can listen to and watch here.

Speaking of the manga, Kohei Horikoshi has confirmed that his beloved series is coming to an end soon. Last month, Horikoshi confirmed there were just a few more chapters remaining with the final chapter scheduled to be released in Weekly Shonen Jump combined issue 36/37 on August 5, 2024.

"You may be thinking "What? Five more chapters?", or "Only five more to go?", but we'll do our best to make the next five chapters enjoyable for both the fans, Deku and everyone!" Horikoshi wrote. "It was a little rocky at times, but I was able to draw Deku and the others for nearly 10 years thanks to all of you who continued to the read the series."

With the manga ending next month, it could also mean the end of the line for the My Hero Academia anime. The series, which first aired back in 2016, is almost caught up to the story in the manga. While it's unlikely that Season 7 will be the last, there's a possibility that the series could end with Season 8.

In the meantime, we've still got the remainder of Season 7 plus a new movie, My Hero Academia The Movie: You're Next, set to debut in August.