MY YOUTH ROMANTIC COMEDY IS WRONG, AS I EXPECTED Novel Says Goodbye With Volume 14
Kadokawa's Dragon Magazine has let fans know My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected is ending publication with the release of volume 14. The series created 4 books written by Wataru Watari and illustrated by Ponkan8.
The light novel series is printed by Shogakukan under Gagaga Bunko. The series began back in 2011 and it will have created 14 volumes on December 2018.
The novel series was adapted into an anime with the same name containing 13 episodes that aired from April to June 2013. The series had a sequel titled My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO! and contained 13 episodes, airing from April to June 2015. The anime series can be found on Crunchyroll.
Hachiman Hikigaya is a cynic. "Youth" is a crock, he believes--a sucker's game, an illusion woven from failure and hypocrisy. But when he turns in an essay for a school assignment espousing this view, he's sentenced to work in the Service Club, an organization dedicated to helping students with problems in their lives! How will Hachiman the Cynic cope with a job that requires--gasp!--optimism?
