ALL MIGHT: RISING One-Shot OVA Shares Two New Screengrabs

The one-shot origin story of All Might and One For All, All Might Rising , is being adapted into an OVA. Here are two stills from the upcoming project and more information on it.

The official heroaca_movie Twitter account has shared two new screengrabs from the upcoming original video animation of All Might Rising. The one-shot tells the story of a young All Might and his mentor Nana Shimura. The first steps All Might has to take in order to become the world's number one hero.



Viz Media had the one-shot manga available for free in its website. The two new pictures that have been shared feature a young All Might looking scared for his mentor while the second picture has Nana Shimura point just like All Might did to Midoriya in the climactic battle against All For One.



The upcoming fourth season the series is hitting screens on October 2019. Fans of the manga and anime still have a long way to go for new My Hero episodes and the adaptation of the Internship Arc. The new visual revealed features Izuku Midoriya and Mirio Togata charging to action first. Both heroes have prominent roles in the upcoming fourth season.



The anime series has been airing since April 3, 2016 and has 63 episodes out right now. Funimation holds the English license and is streaming the episodes with its English dub. Studio Bones is behind the animation and the manga series that inspired this anime has its North American license with Viz Media.