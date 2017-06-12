Get Ready To Go "Plus Ultra" In 2018 With The First MY HERO ACADEMIA Anime Film
Yonkou Productions and the Mangahelpers.com forums, two online sources that regularly get wind of the big reveals in Weekly Shonen Jump well before the magazine's official release are both reporting that a My Hero Academia film will be announced in Monday's double issue. Yonkou says the film is slated for a Summer 2018 release while the Mangahelper forums report that the film will tell an original story.
Reports are swirling that next Monday's double issue of Weekly Shonen Jump is set to announce plans for a My Hero Academia anime film.
Given the popularity of My Hero Academia, a film adaptation was inevitable. Thankfully (and if reports are true), the first My Hero Academia film won't be a compilation or season 1 and/or season 2 and will tell an original story. It will be interesting to see whether the story follows the early days of All-Might or depict a story that centers on Deku. Check back next week as Monday's December 11 Weekly Shonen Jump issue will likely reveal more information.
