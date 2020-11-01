MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING Gets 4D Screenings In Japan
Those fortunate enough to attend the screenings will receive a special post card. However, this post card is limited to only 25,000 theatergoers.
According to the official website for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, the film will have 4DX and MX4D screenings in 81 Japanese theaters starting January 24th!
The film was released in Japan on December 20th and placed third at the box office. It has since earned 1.2 billion yen (US $10.96 million) with over 1 million tickets sold.
Funimation will screen the movie in the United States and Canada in over 1,000 theaters from February 26. The film will have both subtitled and dubbed screenings. Advanced ticket sales will begin on January 31.
Class 1-A visits Nabu Island where they finally get to do some real hero work. The place is so peaceful that it's more like a vacation … until they're attacked by a villain with an unfathomable Quirk! His power is eerily familiar, and it looks like Shigaraki had a hand in the plan. But with All Might retired and citizens' lives on the line, there's no time for questions. Deku and his friends are the next generation of heroes, and they're the island's only hope.
