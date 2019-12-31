MY HERO ACADEMIA: Makoto Loves Koichi, But Pop Step Is Having None Of It

A love triangle is brewing in My Hero Acedemia, and it's between Makoto, Koichi, and Pop Step. But only two of them will come out of this unscathed.

Love is not new to My Hero Academia, but the series has never dived into the world of love triangles before. However, that will soon change as it would appear as if Makoto has a crush on Koichi. This crush will likely not last for very long though.



You see, Makoto doesn’t have any form of emotional attachment to Koichi since it's all based on logic rather than anything else. Now, in her confession to Koichi, she reiterated to him that she has no plans to make a serious move until he speaks with Pop Step.



If we remember correctly, Pop Step has feelings for Koichi, and this has been a long time thing. She has always avoided him as to keep from sharing her feelings, but such actions cannot be allowed to continue, because as Makoto made her move, Pop was listening outside.



As it stands, then, Pop is preparing herself to fight for Koichi, and we have a feeling shell come out on top. Then again, Makoto could be doing this just to force Pop to confess her feelings, but we will just have to tune in and find out.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE