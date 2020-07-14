MY HERO ACADEMIA: Manga Taking Brief Hiatus As Staff Moves To Digital

Best selling manga series My Hero Academia announces a short hiatus as the staff begins to adjust to working on digital, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Hit the jump to find out when the series will return!

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia could be considered the biggest shoneen series to come out in the past ten years after its original publication in 2014. The series began publishing in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and, as of now, has published a total of 27 volumes, so far.

The manga was such a hit that an anime series was later released in 2016, with new episodes still being released. Two arena fighters by Bandai Namco Entertainment, featuring the game's characters, were also released.

Being that the series has become just as recognized as other series like Naruto and Dragon Ball, there comes a demand for content that can be much higher than other series. Sadly, with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the speed at which new content can be released is forced to be slowed.

The creators of the manga have been working hard to bring the latest chapter to the fans but, to adhere to the safety precautions set, the staff has been forced to take their analog creative process to the digital realm. This learning curve caused by the switch to digital has forced the manuscript of the latest chapter to be a bit more delayed, and the manga will have to take a 1-week hiatus.

While this comes as a bit of a surprise to readers, they will also have to expect further delays as the virus has slowed down the creative machine considerably; until then, fans can expect the latest chapter of the series to be apart of Weekly Shonen Jump's combined issue 33/34! Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments below!





In a world where currently most of the human population possess superpowers, labeled as "Quirks" (個性, Kosei) following the transitional period, Izuku Midoriya dreamt of becoming a Hero despite being bullied by his violent childhood friend Katsuki Bakugo for lacking a Quirk. Both youths idolize one of the world's greatest heroes All Might, who they both met with Izuku being one of few to know of a critical injury All Might has been concealing from the public eye to maintain morale. All Might also reveals the nature of his Quirk "One For All" and passes it down to Izuku to succeed him after seeing the youth's determination in the face of danger.



My Hero Academia will return to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump on July 20th!