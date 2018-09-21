MY HERO ACADEMIA Releases New Screenshots Of Ep 62, Featuring The Big 3

Thanks to user aitakimochii on Twitter, new screenshots of My Hero Academia's episode 62 have been released. There are 4 pictures and all of them show the students joining in on the episode. We get to see the Big 3 and the students from Class B.



The Big 3 are highlighted in the first pic and we can clearly see what they will act like, body language is a big thing here. One of them will probably be a downer, you can guess which one. Mirio Togata (left) resembles All Might a little bit, tall positive and heroic-looking.



Class B is here as well, we can see Neito Monoma front and center just like he always is. We don't know what Class B will be doing here but hopefully it is something entertaining.



Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu is looking cheerful, something really normal for the Kirishima double. Finally, Itsuka Kendo knows she will have to stop Neito from doing something embarrassing.



There is no information on what these Big 3 will be doing or what Class B's plans are, one thing is for sure, Deku will have his hands full.

New screenshots for Boku No Hero Academia Episode 62 "A Season of Encounters" have been released, and Shinsou and Class B will be in the episode, along with the Big 3!!! pic.twitter.com/DopQu4TX8w — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochii) September 21, 2018