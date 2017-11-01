MY HERO ACADEMIA Reveals Endeavor Character Design!

The My Hero Academia official website revealed its character design for Enji Todoroki aka Endeavor on Monday! He is set to join the cast for its second season.

Enji Todoroki/Endeavor, the #2 hero behind All Might, and Shōto Todoroki's father.

Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.