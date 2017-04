MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 1's Limited Edition BD Is Available Now!

My Hero Academia is on Blu-Ray and DVD, but that isn't all either! Funimation also announced a limited edition home video release! Check out the details after the jump!

The saying "better late than never" definetely applys to the home release of My Hero Academia Season 1. Yes, it probably should have been released before we got into My Hero Academia season 2, however, there is some good news. Not only are the fans of the franchise treated with one of the best Anime's in 2016, they can also pick up the limited edition For those wanting just a standard Blu-Ray can pick it up through Funimation. Check out the season 1 preview trailer below, along with the limited edition details below!





88 page art book with original character art

48 page notebook signed by All Might

Deku figure keychain The Limited Edition contains the following goodies!

Despite being born powerless into a super-powered world, Izuku’s courage catches the eye of his ultimate idol, earning him a place among fellow young heroes. But this talented group of students is in for the test of a lifetime.