MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 4 Has Revealed Its First Trailer
The official TOHO animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 42-second trailer for the upcoming fourth season of superhero shonen anime My Hero Academia. The video teases fans with several shots of the new season like showing Nighteye, Overhaul (the season's big bad), Tomura Shigaraki, Izuku Midoriya, Mirio Togata and little Eri, the child that will have a prominent role in the fourth season.
Studio Bones' superhero shonen anime series, My Hero Academia, has revealed its first promotional video. Here is more information on the upcoming season and the series.
The video does not reveal any story details, it serves as a tease for what's to come. If any other trailer pops up, we will let you know. The Japanese text in the video states "Please... someone...". Fans of the manga know what is about to go down in the fourth season. We will let you know what is the latest on the continuation of the Internship Arc.
The anime series has been airing since April 3, 2016 and has 63 episodes out right now. Funimation holds the English license and is streaming the episodes with its English dub. Studio Bones is behind the animation and the manga series that inspired this anime has its North American license with Viz Media.
Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.
My Hero Academia Season 4 is out on October 2019
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]