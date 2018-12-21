MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 4 Has Revealed Its First Trailer

Studio Bones' superhero shonen anime series, My Hero Academia , has revealed its first promotional video. Here is more information on the upcoming season and the series.

The official TOHO animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 42-second trailer for the upcoming fourth season of superhero shonen anime My Hero Academia. The video teases fans with several shots of the new season like showing Nighteye, Overhaul (the season's big bad), Tomura Shigaraki, Izuku Midoriya, Mirio Togata and little Eri, the child that will have a prominent role in the fourth season.



The video does not reveal any story details, it serves as a tease for what's to come. If any other trailer pops up, we will let you know. The Japanese text in the video states "Please... someone...". Fans of the manga know what is about to go down in the fourth season. We will let you know what is the latest on the continuation of the Internship Arc.



The anime series has been airing since April 3, 2016 and has 63 episodes out right now. Funimation holds the English license and is streaming the episodes with its English dub. Studio Bones is behind the animation and the manga series that inspired this anime has its North American license with Viz Media.