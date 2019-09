MY HERO ACADEMIA: Season 4's Streaming Release Date Announced

Funimation and Hulu have revealed the dates that to expect the premier of the latest season of My Hero Academia. Hit the jump for all of the info!

season 4 is coming too Japan, but for fans overseas, the wait will not be long because the series will be streaming around the same time! The series is set to pick up around the 13th volume of the manga and will be releasing in the US, Canada and the UK via theandstreaming platforms; in English subtitles first.Excited for the return of the series? Ready to follow more of the story? Share your thoughts in the usual spot!season 4 releases on stream and Japan on October 12th!