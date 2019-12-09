MY HERO ACADEMIA: Season 4's Streaming Release Date Announced
My Hero Academia season 4 is coming too Japan, but for fans overseas, the wait will not be long because the series will be streaming around the same time! The series is set to pick up around the 13th volume of the manga and will be releasing in the US, Canada and the UK via the Funimation and Hulu streaming platforms; in English subtitles first.
Funimation and Hulu have revealed the dates that to expect the premier of the latest season of My Hero Academia. Hit the jump for all of the info!
Excited for the return of the series? Ready to follow more of the story? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! My Hero Academia season 4 releases on stream and Japan on October 12th!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]