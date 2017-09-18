Sign In
MY HERO ACADEMIA Students Are Giving A Helping Hand At Department Stores
This fall My Hero Academia is teaming up with the Tokyo Hands department stores. The students will be gaining some "Workplace Experience" with some limited merchandise and bonus illustration cards.
Griffin Best
9/18/2017
Starting this weekend, its nine branches, hands be shops and Hands Cafe will offer "Workplace Experience" designs in limited merchandise, plus bonus illustration cards. We have LOTS of screenshots for you guys to checkout just all of the deals and how the students can help your shopping experience!
