MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES Shares Blu-ray Preview

The official TOHO animation YouTube channel has uploaded a new 30-second video previewing the upcoming My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Blu-ray and DVD release. The video shows various scenes from the movie, including the big third act/final fight, a preview of the All Might Rising OVA and reveals the release date of February 13.The movie will have two editions: Normal Edition and Plus Ultra Edition. The difference in these two editions is an interview with creator Kohei Horikoshi, the staff behind the movie, an original booklet and a postcard. These packages can be found in the Plus Ultra Edition.about the packages.My Hero Academia is topping lists once again in the Top 20 Adult Graphic Novels in the book section. icv2 uses NPD BookScan in order to get the data for this list. My Hero's Vol. 16 has topped the chart and seven different volumes from the series have achieved a spot in the Top 20 as well.fans that the NPD BookScan covers close to 85% of the book market. This is not a representation of EVERY book and list in the country. However, for fans of My Hero, seeing the series in the top of the list should feel pretty PLUS ULTRA.