MY HERO ONE'S JUSTICE 2: Action-Packed Gameplay Trailer For Mei Hatsume Released As She Joins The Roster Today

Mei Hatsume was revealed to join the roster in My Hero One's Justice 2 last month, and today Bandai Namco has released a trailer that lets everyone know that the character has finally become available.

My Hero One's Justice 2 was released in March of this year to some very positive reviews from fans, as well as those who got the chance to play the first game — which is a nice turn of events, considering how poorly the announcement of the sequel was received.

What rubbed fans the wrong way was the fact that Bandai Namco and developer Byking announced My Hero One's Justice 2 a little bit over a year after the first game was released. This prompted players to wonder why even release a sequel when additional characters could be added to the first game via DLC.

As it turns out, My Hero One's Justice 2 is more than just a bunch of new characters added in for good measure, as it is also adding a handful of new, destructible stages, as well as new gameplay mechanics that justify it being a brand-new game.

Bandai Namco and Byking revealed that they were not done supporting the game, announcing that even more characters would be added to My Hero One's Justice 2 as part of the game's DLC, and such is the case of Hawks — who was released a couple of months ago — and Mei Hatsume.

In fact, Mei Hatsume was just recently confirmed to be the second DLC character to join the game's roster, and today Bandai Namco has shared an action-packed gameplay trailer that lets players know that U.A.'s brightest inventor has finally become available.

Take a look:

My Hero One's Justice 2 is currently available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC(Steam).