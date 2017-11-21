Studio Bones' MY HERO ACADEMIA Season 3 Set For Spring 2018

A third season of My Hero Academia was previously confirmed in Weekly Shonen Jump and we now know when it will air! What do you want to see happen next (no spoilers, manga readers!)?





Will Deku master All for One and succeed All Might as the world's greatest hero? He still has a long ways to go but he's already taken great strides in mastering his Quirk. Last September, the 44th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump revealed that a third season of My Hero Academia was in the works and now we have an April 2018 release date, courtesy of an advance look at Shoen Jump's final issue of 2017, which doesn't officially hit newsstands until next week. Season 2 ended with Deku's fellow classmates at U.A. High School preparing for a school trip (those that passed the final exam anyway). It seems inevitable that something either hilarious, tragic or both will occur on the overnight excursion.

ABOUT MY HERO ACADEMIA

The manga was launched in September 2014 and currently has 16 published volumes, with a 17th forthcoming. The story arc breakdowns in the manga are as follows---

VOLUME 01 - Entrance Exams arc & Quirk Apprehension Test arc

VOLUME 02 - Battle Trial Arc & Unforeseen Simulation Joint arc (partial)

VOLUME 03 - Unforeseen Simulation arc (partial) & Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 04 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 05 - Sports Festival arc (partial)

VOLUME 06- Field Training arc (partial)

VOLUME 07 - Field Training arc (partial) & End of Term arc (partial)

VOLUME 08 - End of Term arc (partial) & School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 09 - School Trip arc (partial)

VOLUME 10 - School Trip arc (partial) & Hideout Raid arc (partial)

VOLUME 11 - Hideout Raid (arc) & Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial)

VOLUME 12 - Hero Licensing Exam arc

VOLUME 13 - Hero Licensing Exam arc (partial) & Internship arc (partial

VOLUME 14 - Internship arc

VOLUME 15- Internship arc

VOLUME 16 - Internship arc



The current internship is currently ongoing, with an additional, unbound 11 chapters continuing Deku's second internship stint.



The 13-episode first season adapted volumes 01, 02 and half of volume 03. The 25-episode second season adapted the rest of volume 03, 04, 05, 06, 07 and half of volume 08.



Boku no Hero Academia season one and two currently stream on Crunchyroll, Hulu and FUNimation in the US.



Key Staff

Animation Studio: Studio Bones

Director: Kenji Nagasaki

Script Supervisor: Yōsuke Kuroda

Character Designs: Yoshikiko Umakoshi



Mankind has developed superpowers known as "Quirks" with 80% of the population having some kind of superpower. These new abilities see the rise of both superheroes and villains. A prestigious school known as the The Hero Academy trains superpowered hopefuls into the heroes the world needs. Middle school student Izuku Midoriya wants to be a hero more than anything, but he's part the 20% without a Quirk. Unwilling to give up his dream, he plans to take the exam and be accepted into a high school for budding heroes. Through a series of serendipitous events, he catches the eye of the greatest hero, All Might, who agrees to train him.