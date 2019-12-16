NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 4 - ROAD TO BORUTO Announced For The Nintendo Switch
The Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm series has been available for the Nintendo Switch for a while now, except for Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4. Thankfully, the developers did toy around with the idea of porting the game to Nintendo's handheld hybrid console.
We have some great news for Naruto fans, as Bandai Namco has officially announced that Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto will release for the Nintendo Switch next April.
In October of this year, CyberConnect2 President Hiroshi Matsuyama said that a Nintendo Switch version of Naruto Shippuuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 could be released if fans ask for it; two months later, and the game has now been officially confirmed by Bandai Namco.
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm - Road to Boruto just got an action-packed trailer that reveals the game will become available for the Nintendo Switch on the 24th of April in 2020.
This announcement trailer also reveals that the Nintendo Switch version of the game will be including Kinshiki Otsutsuki and Momoshki Otsutsuki as playable characters, as well as 11 new outfits for some characters. The developer has also made fans aware that this new downloadable content will also become available on other platforms.
Take a look:
With more than 13 million NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja® STORM games sold worldwide, this series has established itself among the pinnacle of Anime & Manga adaptations to video games! NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto concludes the Ultimate Ninja Storm series and collects all of the DLC content packs for Storm 4 and previously exclusive pre-order bonuses!
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 - Road to Boruto will release for the Nintendo Switch on the 24th of April in 2020.
