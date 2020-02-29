Pre-Orders For NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES Have Just Become Available, As Revealed By Bandai Namco

Prepare as generations collide – NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES is available for pre-download on both the App Store and Play Store! App Store: https://t.co/0NusQq7pcj Play Store: https://t.co/1a6RcjQMkh pic.twitter.com/D19uvTZqq7

NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES brings together all of your favorite characters and teams from multiple generations of the iconic NARUTO and BORUTO worlds, with Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura of the original Team 7 fighting against or alongside their new Team 7 counterparts Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki, as well an unforgettable lineup of other fan favorites such as Gaara and Ino-Shika-Cho.