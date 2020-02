Pre-Orders For NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES Have Just Become Available, As Revealed By Bandai Namco

Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes , the next strategy game based on the popular Naruto series, is a few weeks away from releasing, and Bandai Namco has revealed that pre-purchases are already available.

NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES brings together all of your favorite characters and teams from multiple generations of the iconic NARUTO and BORUTO worlds, with Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura of the original Team 7 fighting against or alongside their new Team 7 counterparts Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki, as well an unforgettable lineup of other fan favorites such as Gaara and Ino-Shika-Cho.

In August of this year, Bandai Namco announced Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes — which is a strategy game based on the popular Naruto series — and that it would become available for iOS and Android devices this year. Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes is a strategy game that will see players engaging in strategy combats against the CPU; combats in which they'll be able to get a deck with some of their favourite characters from the Naruto series, and see some beautifully animated fights. Gameplaywise, Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes only requires players to tap one button to select the character and attack they want to use. While this may not be too attractive to players who want something more action-driven, it is still worth reminding them that this is all about strategy. Today, Bandai Namco has announced that pre-purchases for Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes are currently open, and players can now pre-purchase their copy via the App Store and Google Play.



Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes is expected to release for iOS and Android devices on the 31st of March.