Pre-Orders For NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES Have Just Become Available, As Revealed By Bandai Namco
In August of this year, Bandai Namco announced Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes — which is a strategy game based on the popular Naruto series — and that it would become available for iOS and Android devices this year. Gameplay, however, was not really revealed.
Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes, the next strategy game based on the popular Naruto series, is a few weeks away from releasing, and Bandai Namco has revealed that pre-purchases are already available.
Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes, as mentioned earlier, is a strategy game that will see players engaging in strategy combats against the CPU; combats in which they'll be able to get a deck with some of their favourite characters from the Naruto series, and see some beautifully animated fights.
Gameplaywise, Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes only requires players to tap one button to select the character and attack they want to use. While this may not be too attractive to players who want something more action-driven, it is still worth reminding them that this is all about strategy.
Today, Bandai Namco has announced that pre-purchases for Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes is are currently open, and players can now pre-purchase their copy via the App Store and Google Play; then, all they have to do is wait until the game unlocks on the 31st of March.
NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES brings together all of your favorite characters and teams from multiple generations of the iconic NARUTO and BORUTO worlds, with Naruto, Sasuke, and Sakura of the original Team 7 fighting against or alongside their new Team 7 counterparts Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki, as well an unforgettable lineup of other fan favorites such as Gaara and Ino-Shika-Cho.
Naruto X Boruto Ninja Tribes is expected to release for iOS and Android devices on the 31st of March.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]