New JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: GOLDEN WIND Trailer Focuses On Bucciarati

The warnerbrosanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new video that focuses entirely on Bucciarati. The video is only 18 seconds long and gives fast jump cuts of the character. We can see him wearing the classic white attair and having his bowl cut hair.

Bucciarati is the third character to get a presentation trailer, previous characters include

and

.

Golden Wind is produced by Warner Bros. and Shueisha. Viz Media holds the license. The series is currently airing on Saturdays at these TV networks: TOKYO MX, BS11 and Abema TV, their broadcasting time may change.



Naokatsu Tsuda, Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi are credited as directors. Yoshikazu Iwanami is in charge of sound.



No ending theme has been announced, however, the opening is Fighting Gold by Coda. As soon as more info pops up, we will let you know.