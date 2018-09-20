New JOJO'S BIZARRE ADVENTURE: GOLDEN WIND Trailer Focuses On Bucciarati
The warnerbrosanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new video that focuses entirely on Bucciarati. The video is only 18 seconds long and gives fast jump cuts of the character. We can see him wearing the classic white attair and having his bowl cut hair.
Studio David Production's action adventure shonen anime, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, has released a new trailer that showcases Bucciarati. The video also gives information on TV broadcasts.
Bucciarati is the third character to get a presentation trailer, previous characters include Narancia Ghirga and Pannacotta Fugo.
Golden Wind is produced by Warner Bros. and Shueisha. Viz Media holds the license. The series is currently airing on Saturdays at these TV networks: TOKYO MX, BS11 and Abema TV, their broadcasting time may change.
Naokatsu Tsuda, Yasuhiro Kimura and Hideya Takahashi are credited as directors. Yoshikazu Iwanami is in charge of sound.
No ending theme has been announced, however, the opening is Fighting Gold by Coda. As soon as more info pops up, we will let you know.
Naples, 2001. Giorno Giovanna is a small-time crook with one big dream—to become a "Gang-Star." No ordinary thief, Giorno has a connection to the remarkable Joestar bloodline, and possesses a Stand named Gold Experience. His dream starts to become reality when he meets Bruno Buccellati, a mobster from the gang Passione and a fellow Stand user himself. Realizing that they share similar ideals, and both disagree with the gang's harmful affairs, Giorno reveals his goal to Bruno: with Bruno's help, he will reform Passione by overthrowing the boss.
As Giorno becomes a member of Passione, and is inducted into Bruno's squad, he discovers that it is no simple gang; its numbers are teeming with Stand users. Now confronted by other squads of differing loyalties and unpredictable caliber, their goal to change the gang from the inside out will be a tough one. Taking on these adversaries, Giorno attempts to rise through the ranks and inch closer to the boss, a man who is shrouded in mystery.
