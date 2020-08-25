New MAGATSU WAHRHEIT - ZUERST- Key Visual Released Ahead Of Fall Premiere

Yokohama Animation Lab's TV anime adaptation of the Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- mobile phone game from KLab Games will premiere this October.

Along with a new key visual, the official website for Yokohama Animation Lab's upcoming Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- (Evil Truth -Foremost-)TV anime revealed details about the show's opening and ending theme songs. J-pop singer/songwriter Maon Kurosaki is supplying the OP while Masai Hikaru aka H-el-ical// performs the ED.

Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- will attempt to carve out a niche in the crowded Fall 2020 anime season that includes the third season of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Jujutsu Kaisen, a new season of The Irregular at Magic High School, the back-half of Haikyuu!!: To the Top and more.

Utilizing the Unity Game Engine, KLab released the graphically-amazing Magatsu Wahrheit -Zuerst- in Japan on April 23, 2019 for Android and iOS platforms. With the TV anime releasing this fall, North American mobile gamers are hopeful that it coincides with an official English-language release.

A trailer for the new anime debuted back in April which you can view by clicking here.

The fantasy world of Wahrheit is prophesized to be destroyed by ten "lights" of unimaginable power. In the mobile phone game, players assume the role of a soldier in the "Maneuver Army" who becomes wrapped up in the prophecy.