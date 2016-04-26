FUNimation Announces ONE PIECE FILM: GOLD Gran Tesoro Contest and NEW Clip!
FUNimation launched a new contest with some pretty epic prizes in commemoration for January's launch of the One Piece Film: Gold Gran Tesoro. Take a peak at the prizes below and don't forget to Enter Here! Also, don't forget to check out the new Gran Tesoro tour clip where the One Piece gang stroll the streets lusting to get their hands on some of the epic loot that Gran Tesoro offers!
FUNimation is giving away a once in a lifetime giveaway to Las Vegas and they released a new trailer for the upcoming One Piece Film: Gold. Hit the jump, check out the trailers and find out what you can win!
PRIZES:
Roundtrip Airfare for 2 to Las Vegas Accommodations for 2 (1 room) 2 nights, 3 days Jan 15-17, 2017 at Planet Hollywood Casino.
$250 of "GOLD" to spend during your trip 2 .
weekend badges for Otakon Vegas.
One Piece DVD & Swag Prize Pack .
Private Meet & Greet with Colleen Clinkenbeard voice of "Luffy."
Second Place: Winner to Receive a One Piece Treasure Chest containing Various One Piece Merchandise and DVDs valued over $500!
About One Piece Film: Gold:
A new standalone film sets sail from the original creator, Eiichiro Oda! Enjoy this standalone film without having to watch the entire One Piece series. The Straw Hat pirates are hitting the big screen once again in an all-new high-flying adventure! The popular series that has captivated fans all over the world unfolds a new saga in the highly anticipated movie, One Piece Film: Gold. The glittering Gran Tesoro, a city of entertainment beyond the laws of the government, is a sanctuary for the world’s most infamous pirates, Marines, and filthy rich millionaires. Drawn by dreams of hitting the jackpot, Captain Luffy and his crew sail straight for the gold. But behind the gilded curtains lies a powerful king whose deep pockets and deeper ambitions spell disaster for the Straw Hats and the New World alike.
