New ONE PIECE Opening Theme Song Debuting October 7
The official One Piece website has shared new information on the opening coming to the series on October 7. The song is titled Super Powers and will be performed by the music group V6.
Studio Toei Animation's action adventure comedy series, One Piece, will be debuting a new opening theme song next month. Here is more information on the song as well as the members singing it.
According to the site, this song is a great fit because of the lyrics it incorporates. The theme mentions living hard with your colleagues, scattering keywords like fellows, courage and adventure.
The site also talks about the obvious connection, Super Powers, everyone has powers and makes the message stronger.
The V6 group is made by the following members: Masayuki Sakamoto, Nagano Hiroshi, Yoshihiro Inohara, Go Morita, Ken Miyake and Okada Kenichi.
Super Powers' lyrics were written by Yanojo Moriuki, the composition is under Samuel Waermo / Stefan Ekstedt / Didrik Thott and the arrangement was courtesy of Stefan Ekstedt / ha-j.
You can catch One Piece every Sunday on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.
