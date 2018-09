New ONE PIECE Opening Theme Song Debuting October 7

The officialhas shared new information on the opening coming to the series on October 7. The song is titledand will be performed by the music groupAccording to the, this song is a great fit because of the lyrics it incorporates. The theme mentions living hard with your colleagues, scattering keywords like fellows, courage and adventure.Thealso talks about the obvious connection,, everyone has powers and makes the message stronger.Thegroup is made by the following members: Masayuki Sakamoto, Nagano Hiroshi, Yoshihiro Inohara, Go Morita, Ken Miyake and Okada Kenichi.' lyrics were written by Yanojo Moriuki, the composition is under Samuel Waermo / Stefan Ekstedt / Didrik Thott and the arrangement was courtesy of Stefan Ekstedt / ha-j.You can catchevery Sunday onwith English subtitles.