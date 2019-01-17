ONE PIECE BOUNTY RUSH Mobile Game Shares Official Release Date

Developer Bandai Namco Entertainment's upcoming anime mobile game, One Piece Bounty Rush , has shared a new trailer breaking down the game and its release date. Here is more on the project.

The official 876TV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 15-second promotional video for the upcoming anime action mobile game One Piece Bounty Rush. The video breaks down the game's mechanics, system, shows off actual gameplay and shares the release date of 2019. The mobile game will be available for both iOS and Android devices.



This new One Piece game will feature 4v4 battles where t

he objective of the match is to collect berries, the team with the most berries wins.

Other game modes include "high-impact brawls" and "capture-the-flag skirmishes".



Over 40 characters are available and will be seperated into five classes. Favorites like: Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, Usopp, Chopper, Arlong, Buggy, Crocodile, and Shanks make up the lineup. The previous release date for the game was spring but was pushed back to later this year.

Relevant information in the One Piece universe has the Stampede film hitting theaters in Japan on August 9, 2019. Toei Animation is handling animation and distribution of the film. This movie is the 14th entry in the franchise.

There is no other information other than the trailer and poster that has been shared. The video shows many things that happened in the anime series and nothing new or original to the film. As soon as more information pops up, we will let you know.

The One Piece anime series is one of the longest running titles in history, with 862 episodes out right now. The series has been airing since October 20, 199 and is animated by Toei Animation, the same studio behind Dragon Ball. The series is inspired by the manga of the same name.

The adventure fantasy manga series written and illustrated by Eiichiro Oda has been published by Shueisha in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since July 22, 1997 and has 91 volumes out right now. Viz media has the English license and has the official translation of the manga in its website.

