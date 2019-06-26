ONE PIECE: STAMPEDE Trailer Shows Off New Theme Song

A new One Piece film is coming and we have the trailer to show off some footage and the theme song! Hit the jump to take a listen!

The straw hat crew is back in a brand new film, visiting a pirate festival! In One Piece: Stampede, the festival will celebrate everything about being a pirate while having a multitude of pavilions that will house pirates both new and old, from the entire One Piece franchise. But things do not go according to plan for long as something, or someone attacks Luffy and his crew! This is the latest film to be coming out from One Piece and with this, a brand new trailer that shows off the theme song "GONG" by WANIMA! Check out the song and footage below!







Excited for the new film? Share your thoughts in the usual spot! One Piece: Stampede will be releasing in Japan on A\ugust 9th, celebrating 20 years of the franchise.







DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE