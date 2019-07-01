ONE PIECE x STEAMBOAT WILLIE Fan-Art Celebrates The Series' 20th Anniversary In Animation
This year will be the twentieth that, the long-running anime series, One Piece has been on air and animated. To celebrate this anniversary, a talented fan has decided to cross the anime over with, the iconic Disney animation series, Steamboat Willie.
While you may not have seen the series yourself, it being from 1928, you'll have no doubt seen a particular moment in which Mickey whistles and taps his foot whilst steering the titular steamboat.
It's that afformentioned, well-known moment that Twitter artist Rem Hutch (@RemHutch) has decided to give an anime makeover - wherein Mickey has been replaced by One Piece's protagonist Monkey D. Luffy.
Take a look:
What are your thoughts on the little animation? What do you think of One Piece reaching its 20th anniversary in animation? Check out the original clip from Steamboat Willie below:
