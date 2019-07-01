ONE PIECE x STEAMBOAT WILLIE Fan-Art Celebrates The Series' 20th Anniversary In Animation

A fan of One Piece has celebrated the anime's 20th anniversary with a little animation which meshes it with the iconic Disney animation series Steamboat Willie . Take a look...





While you may not have seen the series yourself, it being from 1928, you'll have no doubt seen a particular moment in which Mickey whistles and taps his foot whilst steering the titular steamboat.



It's that afformentioned, well-known moment that Twitter artist Rem Hutch ( @RemHutch ) has decided to give an anime makeover - wherein Mickey has been replaced by One Piece's protagonist Monkey D. Luffy.



What are your thoughts on the little animation? What do you think of One Piece reaching its 20th anniversary in animation? Check out the original clip from Steamboat Willie below: