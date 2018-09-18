Tokyo Game Show 2018 Debuts A New Trailer For The ONE PIECE: WORLD SEEKER Video-Game

A new trailer for video-game One Piece: World Seeker recently released, on account of Tokyo Game Show 2018, which shows off the game's surprisingly intense narrative and introduces new characters.

Tokyo Game Show 2018 recently saw the release of the Kingdom Hearts III trailer and now has seen the release of another trailer, this time for the upcoming video-game One Piece: World Seeker.



The trailer provides an idea of what to expect from the game's epic and intense narrative, whilst also introducing its original characters: Jeanne and Isaac. Watch it for yourself below:





The new original story finds Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates marooned on Jewel Island. The island was devastated by war several years ago and has begun to be rebuilt under the watchful eye of the Navy. The residents of the island are split into two groups; the Pro Navy group, which welcomes the control and modernization, and the Anti Navy group who values the traditions of the island. While the game is tantalising, unfortunately it was delayed until 2019, meaning that we'll have to wait even longer to get our hands on it. Below is what Koji Nakajima (Chief Producer at Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc) had to say in regards the delay:

One Piece: World Seeker is the most ambitious One Piece game ever. We’re aware of the huge potential for the game and want to ensure we match fans’ expectations. As such, we took the difficult decision to move the release date and use additional development time to create the best game possible.

One Piece: World Seeker will release in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.