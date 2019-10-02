Veteran Seiyuu Kinryuu Arimoto Passes Away At 77 After Bout With Esophageal Cancer

Voice actor Kinryuu Arimoto career spans 5 decades. The seiyuu was best known for voicing Chief Nogami in City Hunter, Whitebeard in One Piece and several other prominent roles.

According to Japanese newspapers, Kinryuu Arimoto, a Japanese voice actor whose career began in the '60s, has passed away after suffering from esophageal cancer. A private funeral service for his immediate family has already been held. A public, farewell ceremony will be held at a later date.



Most famous for portraying Whitebeard in One Piece, Arimoto also had notable appearances in Psycho Pass, City Hunter, Guyver, Space Brothers, G Gundam and dozens of other anime series.



Note: There seems to be some dispute as to whether Arimoto was 78 or 77 at the time of his passing, however, Arimoto's agency stated that he was 77 when he died.





