ORE WO SUKI NANO WA OMAE DAKE KA YO Receives An Anime Adaptation
The Dengeki Bunko 25th Anniversary Commemmorative Dengeki Festival has confirmed that the light novel series, Ore wo Suki nano wa Omae dake ka yo, will be getting a anime adaptation. This project has also revealed a key visual, staff and cast information.
Authors Buriki and Rakuda's comedy romance school light novel series, Ore wo Suki nano wa Omae dake ka yo, will be getting an anime adaptation. Details are limited, here is what we know so far.
Noriaki Akitaya is the director, Shouko Takimoto is under character design, Rakuda is the organizer for the series and CONNECT is the studio animating the project. The voice cast includes the following actors: Daiki Yamashita, Haruka Tomatsu, Haruka Shiraishi and Sachika Misawa.
There is no information regarding the opening or ending themes, producers to the series and release date. The novel that inspired this anime has been publishing since February 2016 and has two volumes out there. Ebay is selling the first volume, which you can find right here.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]